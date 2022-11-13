ING Groep (NYSE:ING) Short Interest Update

ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, a growth of 92.2% from the October 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,130,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ING Groep Stock Performance

ING stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.52. The company had a trading volume of 6,979,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,992,165. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.66. The company has a market cap of $44.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.09. ING Groep has a twelve month low of $8.14 and a twelve month high of $15.97.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ING. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €11.75 ($11.75) to €13.00 ($13.00) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($15.00) to €15.80 ($15.80) in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €14.00 ($14.00) to €12.50 ($12.50) in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €13.50 ($13.50) to €14.00 ($14.00) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €15.00 ($15.00) to €16.00 ($16.00) in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.64.

Institutional Trading of ING Groep

About ING Groep

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in ING Groep during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in ING Groep by 112.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in ING Groep during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in ING Groep by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

