InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, an increase of 121.0% from the October 15th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 952,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in InMed Pharmaceuticals stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:INM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG owned 0.62% of InMed Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 6.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of INM stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.00. The company had a trading volume of 161,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,617. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of -0.42. InMed Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $59.25.

InMed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of prescription-based products. The company operates through two segments, the InMed and the BayMedica. The InMed segment researches and develops cannabinoid-based pharmaceuticals products. The BayMedica segment develops proprietary manufacturing technologies to produce and sell rare cannabinoids for the health and wellness industry.

