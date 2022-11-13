Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target Lowered to C$19.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on INE. CSFB lowered their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.50 to C$21.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy to C$21.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.50 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Cormark lifted their price objective on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$20.85.

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Performance

TSE INE opened at C$16.29 on Wednesday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of C$14.23 and a 52-week high of C$20.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.96 and its 200 day moving average price is C$17.74. The firm has a market cap of C$3.33 billion and a P/E ratio of -171.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 361.27.

Innergex Renewable Energy Announces Dividend

Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -757.89%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

