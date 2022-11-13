Insider Buying: Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Insider Buys £189.84 in Stock

Prudential plc (LON:PRU – Get Rating) insider Mark FitzPatrick bought 21 shares of Prudential stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 904 ($10.41) per share, for a total transaction of £189.84 ($218.58).

Mark FitzPatrick also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 8th, Mark FitzPatrick purchased 20 shares of Prudential stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 924 ($10.64) per share, with a total value of £184.80 ($212.78).

Prudential Stock Performance

Shares of PRU opened at GBX 1,000.50 ($11.52) on Friday. Prudential plc has a 1 year low of GBX 782.40 ($9.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,516.50 ($17.46). The company has a market cap of £27.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,440.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 902.70 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 954.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Prudential Company Profile

PRU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,475 ($16.98) to GBX 1,400 ($16.12) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,576 ($18.15) price target on shares of Prudential in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group set a GBX 1,580 ($18.19) price target on shares of Prudential in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,600 ($18.42) price target on shares of Prudential in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,380 ($15.89) to GBX 1,450 ($16.70) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,655.60 ($19.06).

(Get Rating)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

