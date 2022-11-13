Insider Buying: The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR) Insider Purchases £19,600 in Stock

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR – Get Rating) insider Simon Edward Callum Miller acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.13) per share, with a total value of £19,600 ($22,567.65).

BNKR stock opened at GBX 103.20 ($1.19) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 98.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 101.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 10,320.00. The Bankers Investment Trust PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 90.88 ($1.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 150.60 ($1.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 8.27 and a quick ratio of 8.27.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share. This is a boost from The Bankers Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The Bankers Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 218.80%.

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

