Insider Buying: The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR) Insider Purchases £19,600 in Stock

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR – Get Rating) insider Simon Edward Callum Miller acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.13) per share, with a total value of £19,600 ($22,567.65).
The Bankers Investment Trust Stock Performance
BNKR stock opened at GBX 103.20 ($1.19) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 98.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 101.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 10,320.00. The Bankers Investment Trust PLC has a fifty-two week low of GBX 90.88 ($1.05) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 150.60 ($1.73). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.37, a current ratio of 8.27 and a quick ratio of 8.27.
The Bankers Investment Trust Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 27th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.60 ($0.01) per share. This is a boost from The Bankers Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. The Bankers Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 218.80%.
About The Bankers Investment Trust
The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Vision Hydrogen, Now Vision Energy, Puts Hopes In Stock Split
Receive News & Ratings for The Bankers Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Bankers Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.