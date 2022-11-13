Insider Selling: Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH) Director Sells C$92,790.00 in Stock

Toromont Industries Ltd. (TSE:TIH – Get Rating) Director David Allan Malinauskas sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$103.10, for a total transaction of C$92,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$337,446.30.

David Allan Malinauskas also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Toromont Industries alerts:

On Monday, August 15th, David Allan Malinauskas sold 1,600 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.50, for a total transaction of C$172,000.00.

On Friday, August 12th, David Allan Malinauskas sold 3,900 shares of Toromont Industries stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.29, for a total transaction of C$418,431.00.

Toromont Industries Stock Performance

TSE TIH opened at C$102.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$100.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$104.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.14, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.43 billion and a PE ratio of 21.34. Toromont Industries Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$93.25 and a 1 year high of C$124.25.

Toromont Industries Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.004 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Toromont Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TIH shares. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Toromont Industries from C$107.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$114.00 to C$116.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Toromont Industries from C$122.00 to C$123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Toromont Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$120.00 to C$112.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$119.67.

About Toromont Industries

(Get Rating)

Toromont Industries Ltd. provides specialized capital equipment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Equipment Group and CIMCO. The Equipment Group segment engages in the sale, rental, and service of mobile equipment for Caterpillar and other manufacturers; sale, rental, and service of engines used in various applications, including industrial, commercial, marine, on-highway trucks, and power generation; and sale of complementary and related products, parts, and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toromont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toromont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.