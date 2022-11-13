Inspire Investing LLC Decreases Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Inspire Investing LLC lowered its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regatta Capital Group LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp grew its stake in IQVIA by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 264 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in IQVIA by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in IQVIA by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 952 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services grew its stake in IQVIA by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA stock opened at $226.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $196.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.46. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.75 and a twelve month high of $285.61.

IQV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA to $249.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.69.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

