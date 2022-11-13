Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 255,700 shares, an increase of 89.8% from the October 15th total of 134,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of PIE stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $17.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,689. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.81. Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $15.73 and a 1 year high of $26.04.

Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. This is a positive change from Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 126.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 249,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,833,000 after purchasing an additional 139,242 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 17.5% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 145,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,394,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Emerging Markets Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at about $196,000.

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

