Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) Short Interest Up 92.6% in October

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 188,600 shares, an increase of 92.6% from the October 15th total of 97,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Stock Up 6.9 %
NASDAQ PGJ traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,895. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.48. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $47.41.
Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF
