Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ) Short Interest Up 92.6% in October

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF (NASDAQ:PGJ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 188,600 shares, an increase of 92.6% from the October 15th total of 97,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Stock Up 6.9 %

NASDAQ PGJ traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 317,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,895. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.48. Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF has a 1 year low of $16.87 and a 1 year high of $47.41.

Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $220,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF in the first quarter valued at about $310,000.

