Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NASDAQ:KBWR – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a growth of 89.4% from the October 15th total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 41.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,745 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $319,000. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,549,000.

KBWR stock traded down $0.98 on Friday, hitting $62.50. 2,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,699. Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF has a 1-year low of $51.92 and a 1-year high of $70.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.95 and a 200-day moving average of $57.59.

