Investment AB Latour (publ) (OTC:IVTBF) Stock Rating Upgraded by DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Investment AB Latour (publ) (OTC:IVTBF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Investment AB Latour (publ) stock opened at $21.19 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.19. Investment AB Latour has a 1 year low of $21.19 and a 1 year high of $21.19.

Investment AB Latour (publ) is an investment firm. The firm prefer to invest in companies for long term with Development, manufacture and marketing of proprietary products under their own brands. It prefer to invest in companies with 10 percent average annual growth over a business cycle, 10 percent operating margin over a business cycle, and 15 – 20 percent return on operating capital over a business cycle.

