Investment AB Latour (publ) (OTC:IVTBF) Stock Rating Upgraded by DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Investment AB Latour (publ) (OTC:IVTBF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Investment AB Latour (publ) stock opened at $21.19 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.19. Investment AB Latour has a 1 year low of $21.19 and a 1 year high of $21.19.
