IOST (IOST) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $7.21 Million

IOST (IOST) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 12th. IOST has a market capitalization of $162.78 million and approximately $7.21 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOST coin can now be purchased for $0.0088 or 0.00000052 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, IOST has traded down 26.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About IOST

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,588,745,668 coins. IOST’s official Twitter account is @iost_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOST is https://reddit.com/r/iostoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOST’s official website is iost.io. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken.

IOST Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps.IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform.Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

