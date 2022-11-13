IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) PT Lowered to $250.00 at Mizuho

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

IQV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $264.69.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $226.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.56 and its 200 day moving average is $210.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.37. IQVIA has a 12-month low of $165.75 and a 12-month high of $285.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.4% during the third quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 19,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in IQVIA by 36.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 340,131 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,611,000 after acquiring an additional 90,958 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 46,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,443,000 after buying an additional 8,836 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 408,877 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,063,000 after buying an additional 2,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,553 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,889,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

