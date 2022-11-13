IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) PT Lowered to $250.00 at Mizuho

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.
IQV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $290.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $264.69.
IQVIA Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of IQV stock opened at $226.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.56 and its 200 day moving average is $210.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.37. IQVIA has a 12-month low of $165.75 and a 12-month high of $285.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.
About IQVIA
IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.
