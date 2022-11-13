IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.03-$1.08 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $52.50 million-$53.20 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $52.92 million. IRadimed also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.25-$0.30 EPS.
IRadimed Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ IRMD opened at $29.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $373.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57 and a beta of 0.98. IRadimed has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $55.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.83.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRadimed in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company.
IRADIMED CORPORATION develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices, and related accessories and services in the United States and internationally. It offers MRidium MRI compatible intravenous (IV) infusion pump system with associated disposable IV tubing sets; and MRI compatible patient vital signs monitoring system.
