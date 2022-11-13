iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Short Interest Up 96.9% in October

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 169,500 shares, an increase of 96.9% from the October 15th total of 86,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 810,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 462.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after buying an additional 57,315 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Forte Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $418,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Price Performance

IUSG stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.90. The stock had a trading volume of 929,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,391. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.74. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $76.95 and a twelve month high of $117.49.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a $0.252 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th.

