iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG) Short Interest Up 96.9% in October

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 169,500 shares, an increase of 96.9% from the October 15th total of 86,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 810,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $251,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 462.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,366,000 after buying an additional 57,315 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Forte Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $418,000.
IUSG stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.90. The stock had a trading volume of 929,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,391. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.74. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $76.95 and a twelve month high of $117.49.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG)
