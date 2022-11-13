iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Get Rating) by 52.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,917 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 20,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 124.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 17,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Trading Up 3.5 %

EWZ stock opened at $30.64 on Friday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12 month low of $25.22 and a 12 month high of $39.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $31.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.75.

About iShares MSCI Brazil ETF

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

