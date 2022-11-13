iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 377,500 shares, a decrease of 36.8% from the October 15th total of 597,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 497,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of EMXC traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.16. 834,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,110. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.12. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 12 month low of $43.73 and a 12 month high of $63.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EMXC. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 16,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 33,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Lloyd Park LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $710,000. Finally, Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 8,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period.

