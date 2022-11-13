iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) Shares Sold by Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC

Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF were worth $5,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 27.5% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the second quarter worth about $71,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 25.0% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 48.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 200.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Price Performance

EWU traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $29.87. 6,221,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,460,320. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a twelve month low of $25.36 and a twelve month high of $35.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.71.

