iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 53,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Nwam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $11,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 4,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 10,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,859,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,128,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWF traded up $3.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $228.39. 2,988,205 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,359,673. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.58. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $202.05 and a 1-year high of $311.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.