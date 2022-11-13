iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Bought by Nottingham Advisors Inc.

Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Nottingham Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $14,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period.

Shares of IJH stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $252.48. 1,550,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,413. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $291.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $234.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $239.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

