iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Bought by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,125 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Blossom Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 24.3% during the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Gibson Capital LLC now owns 14,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,561.0% in the first quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 22,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 20,839 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,465,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,047,007. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $104.63 and a 1-year high of $130.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.08.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.