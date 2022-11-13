Janney Montgomery Scott Begins Coverage on Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Research analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Janney Montgomery Scott’s target price points to a potential upside of 5.11% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SIGI opened at $91.33 on Friday. Selective Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $66.81 and a 1 year high of $98.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.76. The firm has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 6,600 shares of Selective Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total value of $549,318.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,655,028.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director J Brian Thebault sold 3,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total transaction of $304,932.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Cynthia S. Nicholson sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.23, for a total transaction of $549,318.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655,028.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $274,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Selective Insurance Group during the 1st quarter worth $50,975,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 33,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in Selective Insurance Group by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 469,659 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,888,000 after buying an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

