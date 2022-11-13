Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Short Interest Up 29.1% in October

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a growth of 29.1% from the October 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JSML. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 18.0% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 314,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,050,000 after purchasing an additional 47,877 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 64.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 17,548 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 17.7% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 75,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,538,000 after purchasing an additional 11,395 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 681.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 8,357 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 55.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 8,172 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ JSML traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,958. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.77. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 52 week low of $43.07 and a 52 week high of $69.85.

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th.

