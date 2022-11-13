Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR) Short Interest Update

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 80,000 shares, an increase of 78.6% from the October 15th total of 44,800 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 71,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Jasper Therapeutics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 3,294.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 188,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 182,487 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jasper Therapeutics by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 11,132 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jasper Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $2,396,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Jasper Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company.

Jasper Therapeutics Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:JSPR traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.67. 69,810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,781. Jasper Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $10.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.92.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). On average, equities analysts predict that Jasper Therapeutics will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jasper Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutic agents for hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and gene therapies. It focuses on the development and commercialization of conditioning agents and stem cell engineering to allow expanded use of stem cell transplantation and ex vivo gene therapy, a technique in which genetic manipulation of cells is performed outside the body prior to transplantation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jasper Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jasper Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.