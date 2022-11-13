JCDecaux SE (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of JCDecaux SE (OTCMKTS:JCDXF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.93.

Several brokerages have commented on JCDXF. AlphaValue downgraded JCDecaux to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Exane BNP Paribas raised JCDecaux from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on JCDecaux from €22.00 ($22.00) to €18.00 ($18.00) in a research report on Monday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on JCDecaux from €11.70 ($11.70) to €12.10 ($12.10) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on JCDecaux from €24.00 ($24.00) to €16.90 ($16.90) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Get JCDecaux alerts:

JCDecaux Price Performance

Shares of JCDecaux stock opened at $15.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.84. JCDecaux has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $26.07.

JCDecaux Company Profile

JCDecaux SA engages in the outdoor advertising activities worldwide. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting of street furniture; selling and renting of equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other activities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JCDecaux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JCDecaux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.