Jefferies Financial Group Cuts Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Price Target to $45.00

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BROS. Barclays dropped their price target on Dutch Bros from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dutch Bros from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Dutch Bros from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Dutch Bros from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.10.

Dutch Bros Stock Performance

BROS opened at $35.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.32. Dutch Bros has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $66.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Insider Transactions at Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros ( NYSE:BROS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Dutch Bros had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $186.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.56 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dutch Bros will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Brian Maxwell sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,153,620 shares in the company, valued at $46,144,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joth Ricci sold 71,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $3,293,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,453,865 shares in the company, valued at $113,613,949.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Brian Maxwell sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,153,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,144,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,125 shares of company stock worth $7,466,888 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 49.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dutch Bros

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BROS. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,332,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dutch Bros by 187.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 445,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,595,000 after buying an additional 290,182 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros in the first quarter valued at approximately $15,007,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Dutch Bros during the first quarter worth $12,187,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Dutch Bros by 72.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 516,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,541,000 after purchasing an additional 216,194 shares during the last quarter.

About Dutch Bros

Dutch Bros Inc operates and franchises drive-thru shops. It offers Dutch Bros hot and cold espresso-based beverages, and cold brew coffee products, as well as Blue Rebel energy drinks, tea, lemonade, smoothies, and other beverages through company-operated shops and online channels. As of May 11, 2022, it operated 572 drive-thru coffee locations across 12 states in the United States.

