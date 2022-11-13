Jet Protocol (JET) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $100,630.46

Jet Protocol (JET) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. Jet Protocol has a total market capitalization of $122.40 million and $100,630.46 worth of Jet Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jet Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0720 or 0.00000444 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Jet Protocol has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,225.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00010180 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006158 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00050065 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00042960 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00006005 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00021491 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00244657 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003823 BTC.

About Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol is a token. Its launch date was March 31st, 2021. Jet Protocol’s total supply is 1,700,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Jet Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/jetprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Jet Protocol’s official website is jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official message board is forum.jetprotocol.io. Jet Protocol’s official Twitter account is @jetprotocol.

Buying and Selling Jet Protocol

Jet Protocol (JET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Solana platform. Jet Protocol has a current supply of 1,700,000,000 with 0 in circulation.

