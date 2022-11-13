John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BTO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a growth of 77.6% from the October 15th total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BTO traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.34. The stock had a trading volume of 12,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,312. John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $29.55 and a 1 year high of $52.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.63.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund by 93.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 20.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

