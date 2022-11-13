John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Short Interest Up 32.8% in October

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 68,400 shares, a growth of 32.8% from the October 15th total of 51,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,610,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 531,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,963,000 after buying an additional 16,324 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 8.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 255,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after buying an additional 18,901 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 1.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 87,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 21.7% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 81,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 14,628 shares during the period.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE HPS traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.88. The stock had a trading volume of 30,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,731. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.87. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a one year low of $13.71 and a one year high of $19.62.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Dividend Announcement

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.87%.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

