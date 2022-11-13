Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.65-$0.67 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.63. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Johnson Controls International also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.20-$3.60 EPS.
JCI traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,611,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,761,097. The stock has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.04. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $45.52 and a one year high of $81.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.25 and a 200-day moving average of $53.52.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.35%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.6% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,593,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 23.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 3.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 371,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,329,000 after buying an additional 12,648 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.
