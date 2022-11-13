Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Holdings Decreased by Marietta Investment Partners LLC

Marietta Investment Partners LLC lessened its stake in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,489 shares during the quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 113.4% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 15,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 153,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after buying an additional 7,145 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 14.8% during the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nwam LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JCI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.43.

Johnson Controls International Stock Down 0.4 %

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

NYSE:JCI traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.39. 4,611,338 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,761,097. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.52. The firm has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.04. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $81.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.35%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

