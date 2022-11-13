JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY) Price Target to GBX 2,150

Persimmon (OTCMKTS:PSMMY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,530 ($29.13) to GBX 2,150 ($24.76) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank cut Persimmon from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. HSBC lowered Persimmon from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,510 ($40.41) to GBX 1,530 ($17.62) in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 1,480 ($17.04) to GBX 1,117 ($12.86) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $2,268.43.

OTCMKTS:PSMMY opened at $32.78 on Wednesday. Persimmon has a one year low of $24.77 and a one year high of $80.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.13.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

