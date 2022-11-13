JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $96.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $125.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on IFF. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $159.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $153.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $125.06.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $100.54 on Wednesday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 52-week low of $83.14 and a 52-week high of $155.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.07 and a 200-day moving average of $113.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.61, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 330.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 71.6% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,705 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,799 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 691,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $90,838,000 after purchasing an additional 8,303 shares during the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.