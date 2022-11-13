JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $35.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $53.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Roblox to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.74.

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $36.74 on Thursday. Roblox has a 52 week low of $21.65 and a 52 week high of $141.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

Institutional Trading of Roblox

In other Roblox news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $88,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,172,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,055,121.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $88,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,172,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,055,121.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Han Kim sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $2,482,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,354,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,237,668.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 659,508 shares of company stock valued at $27,819,688 over the last 90 days. 28.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Roblox in the first quarter worth $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox by 412.0% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Roblox in the first quarter worth $32,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Roblox in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC boosted its holdings in Roblox by 117.6% in the first quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

