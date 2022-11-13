JUNO (JUNO) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $484,683.50

JUNO (JUNO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. JUNO has a total market cap of $144.40 million and approximately $484,683.50 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, JUNO has traded down 27.6% against the dollar. One JUNO coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.27 or 0.00013739 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002543 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $96.17 or 0.00580907 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,009.38 or 0.30258499 BTC.

Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000086 BTC.

JUNO Profile

JUNO was first traded on September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 70,424,332 coins and its circulating supply is 63,508,339 coins. JUNO’s official message board is medium.com/@junonetwork. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork. The official website for JUNO is junochain.com.

JUNO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

