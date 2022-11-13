Keep Network Trading Down 40.4% Over Last Week (KEEP)

Keep Network (KEEP) traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. Keep Network has a market cap of $68.70 million and approximately $240,054.62 worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Keep Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0798 or 0.00000482 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Keep Network has traded down 40.4% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002507 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0466 or 0.00000280 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000347 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $96.40 or 0.00579768 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000275 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,021.31 or 0.30199199 BTC.
- Zombie Inu (ZINU) traded 3,786,978,276.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000085 BTC.
Keep Network Profile
Keep Network launched on August 2nd, 2017. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 tokens and its circulating supply is 860,762,270 tokens. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/keepnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Keep Network
