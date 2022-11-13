Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) PT Lowered to C$9.00

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$9.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, September 30th.

Kelt Exploration Stock Performance

Kelt Exploration stock opened at $4.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.79. Kelt Exploration has a 12 month low of $3.20 and a 12 month high of $6.60.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

