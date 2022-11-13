KeyCorp Trims Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER) Target Price to $16.00

Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by KeyCorp from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on STER. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Sterling Check from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Sterling Check from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sterling Check presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Sterling Check stock opened at $13.96 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 46.53 and a beta of 0.79. Sterling Check has a 52-week low of $12.22 and a 52-week high of $28.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.38.

In related news, insider Steven L. Barnett sold 3,465 shares of Sterling Check stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $79,798.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,053.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Steven L. Barnett sold 3,465 shares of Sterling Check stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.03, for a total transaction of $79,798.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 138,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,194,053.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven L. Barnett sold 3,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $76,636.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 148,426 shares in the company, valued at $3,413,798. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,252 shares of company stock worth $185,533 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Sterling Check by 210.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the second quarter valued at about $150,000. 86.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks.

