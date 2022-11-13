Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) PT Lowered to C$32.00 at Raymond James

Keyera (OTCMKTS:KEYUF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$35.50 to C$32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Keyera from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Keyera from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Keyera from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th.

KEYUF stock opened at $21.68 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.70 and a 200-day moving average of $23.72. Keyera has a 12-month low of $19.72 and a 12-month high of $29.04.

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. The company operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

