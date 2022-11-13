Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Marietta Investment Partners LLC

Marietta Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 1,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 15,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 9,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMB traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $127.45. 1,633,046 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,816,051. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.43. The stock has a market cap of $43.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.14, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $108.74 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.11). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 250.21%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.38.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

