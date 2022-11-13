Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,852,462 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.39% of Kinder Morgan worth $148,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Blackstone Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 669.7% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 21,427,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $405,200,000 after buying an additional 18,643,966 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 199.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,942,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $150,186,000 after buying an additional 5,288,215 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,705,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,290,641 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,690,716,000 after buying an additional 3,910,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth about $69,969,000. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on KMI. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 2.7 %

KMI stock opened at $18.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $42.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.00. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a one year low of $15.01 and a one year high of $20.20.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 100.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,788.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $82,755 over the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

