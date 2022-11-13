Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,852,462 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.39% of Kinder Morgan worth $148,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Blackstone Inc. boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 669.7% in the 1st quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 21,427,814 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $405,200,000 after buying an additional 18,643,966 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 199.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 7,942,212 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $150,186,000 after buying an additional 5,288,215 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth about $78,705,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,290,641 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,690,716,000 after buying an additional 3,910,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth about $69,969,000. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Several research firms recently issued reports on KMI. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.38.
Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 100.91%.
In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $521,788.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $82,755 over the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.
