Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) PT Lowered to €31.00

Kion Group (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from €58.00 ($58.00) to €31.00 ($31.00) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Kion Group from €42.00 ($42.00) to €43.70 ($43.70) in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Kion Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Kion Group from €83.00 ($83.00) to €75.00 ($75.00) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Kion Group from €48.00 ($48.00) to €26.00 ($26.00) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Kion Group from €54.00 ($54.00) to €32.00 ($32.00) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.67.

Kion Group Trading Up 6.3 %

KIGRY stock opened at $7.26 on Thursday. Kion Group has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $29.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.78.

About Kion Group

KION GROUP AG engages in the sale and distribution of industrial trucks and the provision of supply chain solutions. The firm’s portfolio includes forklift trucks, warehouse tracks, as well as integrated automation technology and software solutions for the optimization of supply chains. It also offers warehouse automation services.

