Kokoswap Price Tops $0.92 on Exchanges (KOKO)

Kokoswap (KOKO) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 13th. One Kokoswap token can now be purchased for $0.92 or 0.00005571 BTC on major exchanges. Kokoswap has a total market capitalization of $237.72 million and $28,629.85 worth of Kokoswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Kokoswap has traded up 23.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kokoswap Profile

Kokoswap’s launch date was May 2nd, 2021. Kokoswap’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,812,500 tokens. Kokoswap’s official Twitter account is @kokoswap?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kokoswap’s official website is kokoswap.org. Kokoswap’s official message board is kokoswap.medium.com.

Kokoswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “KokoSwap is a platform designed to combines exciting and upcoming features of NFT trades and gaming with financial features of an exchange and staking. KokoSwap is a one-stop place for users to trade, invest, earn and play. Key features of the platform are NFTs, exchange, staking, fantasy & arcade gaming.”

