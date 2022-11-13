Komodo Market Capitalization Hits $25.38 Million (KMD)

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 13th. In the last week, Komodo has traded 26.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Komodo has a market cap of $25.38 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Komodo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00001137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.49 or 0.00244290 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00090793 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00062320 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00003539 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0365 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Komodo Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 131,586,722 coins and its circulating supply is 134,651,799 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

