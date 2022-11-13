Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Saturday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KRO. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kronos Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a sell rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Kronos Worldwide from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.67.

Kronos Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of KRO stock opened at $10.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.11. Kronos Worldwide has a 12 month low of $8.48 and a 12 month high of $19.78.

Kronos Worldwide Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kronos Worldwide

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 1.8% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,698 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 1.1% in the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 79,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 25.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 196.0% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 85,286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. 15.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kronos Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

Featured Articles

