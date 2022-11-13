Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $103.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LNTH shares. Jonestrading started coverage on Lantheus in a report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Lantheus from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho started coverage on Lantheus in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, August 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lantheus news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total value of $33,130.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,354,933.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total value of $33,130.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,354,933.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of Lantheus stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total value of $414,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 130,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,840,558.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,984 shares of company stock worth $5,446,643 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lantheus

Lantheus Trading Down 5.4 %

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 82.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 366 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LNTH stock opened at $56.47 on Friday. Lantheus has a fifty-two week low of $23.51 and a fifty-two week high of $87.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.51.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. Lantheus had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business had revenue of $239.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.52 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lantheus will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

Featured Stories

