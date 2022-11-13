Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.95-$0.98 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.86. The company issued revenue guidance of $243.00 million-$247.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $238.01 million. Lantheus also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.80-$3.83 EPS.

Lantheus Stock Performance

Shares of LNTH traded down $3.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.47. 1,336,342 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,094,021. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.51. Lantheus has a 12-month low of $23.51 and a 12-month high of $87.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $239.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.52 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lantheus will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

Several research firms recently weighed in on LNTH. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Lantheus from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantheus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.80.

In other news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total value of $414,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,840,558.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total value of $31,968.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,199,108.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total transaction of $414,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,893 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,558.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,984 shares of company stock valued at $5,446,643 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lantheus

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 967.3% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 20,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 18,389 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Lantheus by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $856,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Lantheus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $795,000. 98.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

