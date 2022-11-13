Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) Short Interest Update

Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a growth of 101.0% from the October 15th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Lawson Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LWSOF remained flat at $34.27 on Friday. Lawson has a fifty-two week low of $34.27 and a fifty-two week high of $45.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.90.

Lawson Company Profile

Lawson, Inc operates and franchises convenience stores under the Lawson, Lawson Store 100, and Natural Lawson names in Japan, China, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Hawaii. It operates through Domestic Convenience Store Business, Seijo Ishii Business, Entertainment-Related Business, Financial Services Business, and Overseas Business segments.

