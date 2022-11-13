Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) Short Interest Update

Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,400 shares, a growth of 101.0% from the October 15th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Lawson Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:LWSOF remained flat at $34.27 on Friday. Lawson has a fifty-two week low of $34.27 and a fifty-two week high of $45.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.90.
Lawson Company Profile
