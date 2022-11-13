Lazard Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Lazard Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,329,287 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 265,051 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise worth $17,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPE. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,931,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $399,887,000 after purchasing an additional 13,141,920 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5,787.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,019,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,003 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14,778.9% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,594,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,183,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959,250 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,549,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824,331 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

NYSE HPE opened at $15.29 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $11.90 and a 52 week high of $17.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.99.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 18.25%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 17.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 80,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $1,148,411.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,903,823.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 2,452 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.60, for a total transaction of $33,347.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,296. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 80,421 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $1,148,411.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,903,823.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,988 shares of company stock worth $2,116,392 in the last quarter. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HPE. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.50 to $11.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. KGI Securities lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.15.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.