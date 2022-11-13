Leede Jones Gab Weighs in on Centric Health Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:CRX)

Centric Health Corp. (TSE:CRX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Leede Jones Gab increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Centric Health in a report issued on Wednesday, November 9th. Leede Jones Gab analyst D. Loe now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.09). Leede Jones Gab also issued estimates for Centric Health’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.
Centric Health Stock Performance
Centric Health (TSE:CRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C($0.53) EPS for the quarter.
Read More
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/7 – 11/11
- Oil Is a Compelling Reason The Sell-Off In Stocks Isn’t Over
- Is Mid-Cap Neurocrine Biosciences A Buy After Blowout Q3 Report?
- Six Flags is a Ride You Don’t Want to Get Stuck On
- Hanesbrands May be Signaling a Bad Week for Retail Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Centric Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centric Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.